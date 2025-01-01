Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

63,250 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12253222

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8S5DA15NU040496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Luxury for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Luxury 63,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Kia Sportage EX 35,283 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 13,372 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe