Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

1 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 9299563
  2. 9299563
  3. 9299563
  4. 9299563
  5. 9299563
  6. 9299563
  7. 9299563
  8. 9299563
  9. 9299563
  10. 9299563
  11. 9299563
  12. 9299563
  13. 9299563
  14. 9299563
  15. 9299563
  16. 9299563
  17. 9299563
  18. 9299563
  19. 9299563
  20. 9299563
  21. 9299563
  22. 9299563
  23. 9299563
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9299563
  • Stock #: 62085
  • VIN: 5NMS3DAJXNH478187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62085
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



  • Click or call to arrange a test drive. Or shop from home
  • We can manage everything via ZOOM, email, and telephone
  • AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details. You won't be disappointed


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls



Errors and Omissions Expected

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

2008 Mazda CX-9 AS T...
 210,589 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 18,447 KM
$39,773 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Golf...
 19,166 KM
$39,957 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory