2022 Hyundai Sonata Preferred PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sedan 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2022 Hyundai Sonata

37,703 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

2022 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,703KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEG4JA7NH142324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63522A
  • Mileage 37,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Shimmering Silver Pearl 2022 Hyundai Sonata Preferred PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sedan 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2022 Hyundai Sonata