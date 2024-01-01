$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/Trend Package
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/Trend Package
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,930KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCAE6NU126849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63558A
- Mileage 37,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 3524 kilometers below market average!
Crystal White 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line N LINE | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | N LINE | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
2022 Hyundai Tucson