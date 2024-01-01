Menu
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line

Odometer is 3524 kilometers below market average!

Crystal White 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

37,930 KM

Details

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Used
37,930KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCAE6NU126849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63558A
  • Mileage 37,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Description

Crystal White 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2022 Hyundai Tucson