Menu
Account
Sign In
Shimmering Silver 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

91,211 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY |

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,211KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCAEXNU161507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Shimmering Silver 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE | FWD | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE | FWD | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA | 134,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited AS IS | 1LT | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited AS IS | 1LT | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 111,775 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY | 91,211 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson