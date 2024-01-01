Menu
Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

VIN KM8JCCAE4NU074377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4811
  • Mileage 52,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 9545 kilometers below market average!

Red Crimson 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | PREFERRED | AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

