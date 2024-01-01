$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,678KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JCCAE4NU074377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # OP4811
- Mileage 52,678 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 9545 kilometers below market average!
Red Crimson 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | PREFERRED | AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Red Crimson 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | PREFERRED | AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N 31,883 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 124,575 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 16,487 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
548-490-3809
2022 Hyundai Tucson