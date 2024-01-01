Menu
Account
Sign In
4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

78,002 KM

Details Description Features

$28,656

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY |

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,656

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,002KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE9NU059361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4825
  • Mileage 78,002 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | 78,002 KM $28,656 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited LIMITED | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited LIMITED | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 20,000 KM $46,116 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8 Passenger for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8 Passenger 73,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,656

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson