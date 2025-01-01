$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Used
80,639KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE0NU021601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P64700A
- Mileage 80,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 955 kilometers below market average!
4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
