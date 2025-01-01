Menu
Account
Sign In
Odometer is 955 kilometers below market average!<br><br>4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

80,639 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson

ESSENTIAL | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle
12708762

2022 Hyundai Tucson

ESSENTIAL | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12708762
  2. 12708762
  3. 12708762
  4. 12708762
  5. 12708762
  6. 12708762
  7. 12708762
  8. 12708762
  9. 12708762
  10. 12708762
  11. 12708762
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,639KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE0NU021601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P64700A
  • Mileage 80,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 955 kilometers below market average!

4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 110,635 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 61,435 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson ESSENTIAL | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson ESSENTIAL | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 80,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2022 Hyundai Tucson