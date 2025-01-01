Menu
Blue 4D Sport Utility I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

47,389 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury LUXURY | HYBRID | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

12531478

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury LUXURY | HYBRID | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,389KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCA13NU064128

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64555A
  • Mileage 47,389 KM

Blue 4D Sport Utility I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid