<p>Super clean - simple and economical to maintain V8 gas engine - ready to start working</p>

2022 Isuzu NPR

62,500 KM

Details Description

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
20 foot with lift - gas

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
62,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 54dc4w1d2ns203095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Super clean - simple and economical to maintain V8 gas engine - ready to start working

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
519-741-9280

519-577-5617
