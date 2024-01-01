$79,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Isuzu NPR
2022 Isuzu NPR
20 foot with lift - gas
2022 Isuzu NPR
20 foot with lift - gas
Location
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
519-741-9280
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 54dc4w1d2ns203095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 62,500 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Super clean - simple and economical to maintain V8 gas engine - ready to start working
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
2022 Isuzu NPR