2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

13,187 KM

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Overland Luxury Advanced ProTech

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

13,187KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380429
  • Stock #: 55176
  • VIN: 1C4RJHDG3N8582680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55176
  • Mileage 13,187 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accident trade in. We sold it new. Incredible options. Luxury Tech Group IV. Nappa leather–faced front vented seats. Power front driver/passenger seatback massage. Power 12 way front vented seats. Passenger seat memory. Wireless charging pad. Advanced ProTech Group III. Head–Up Display. Map in cluster display. Night Vision w/ Pedestrian and Animal Detection. Integrated Off–road camera. Intersection collision assist system. Surround View Camera System. Highway assist system. Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display. 19 speaker McIntosh audio system. 950–watt amplifier. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

