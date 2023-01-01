Menu
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

18,350 KM

Details Description Features

$62,299

+ tax & licensing
$62,299

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit Reserve Advanced ProTech

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit Reserve Advanced ProTech

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,299

+ taxes & licensing

18,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631229
  • Stock #: 55223
  • VIN: 1C4RJHEGXN8603121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Chrysler Canada Executive off lease vehicle in perfect condition. Extremely well looked after and maintained. 19 speaker McIntosh audio system. Black / Tupelo interior w/ Tupelo seats. Pedestrian/Cyclist emergency braking. Intersection collision assist system. Side distance warning. Active Driving Assist System. Full–Speed Fwd Collision Warn Plus. Traffic sign recognition. Active Lane Management System. 10.25–inch full–colour digital gauge cluster. Ventilated rear seats. Front passenger interactive display. Head–Up Display. Night Vision w/ Pedestrian and Animal Detection. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

