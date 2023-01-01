$62,299+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit Reserve Advanced ProTech
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Chrysler Canada Executive off lease vehicle in perfect condition. Extremely well looked after and maintained. 19 speaker McIntosh audio system. Black / Tupelo interior w/ Tupelo seats. Pedestrian/Cyclist emergency braking. Intersection collision assist system. Side distance warning. Active Driving Assist System. Full–Speed Fwd Collision Warn Plus. Traffic sign recognition. Active Lane Management System. 10.25–inch full–colour digital gauge cluster. Ventilated rear seats. Front passenger interactive display. Head–Up Display. Night Vision w/ Pedestrian and Animal Detection.
