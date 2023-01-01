2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,299 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 3 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10631229

10631229 Stock #: 55223

55223 VIN: 1C4RJHEGXN8603121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,350 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.