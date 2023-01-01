2022 Kia Forte

$29,908 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 2 2 5 K M Used

AK1007 VIN: 3KPF34AD2NE436356

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AK1007

Mileage 13,225 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Rear Heat Ducts Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback WIRELESS CHARGING Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Lane Keep Assist Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Interior air filtration Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km Overall height: 1,435 mm Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm Blind Spot Detection Fuel Capacity: 53 L Overall Width: 1,800 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm Front Head Room: 985 mm Rear Head Room: 952 mm Overall Length: 4,640 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Rear Hip Room: 1,298 mm Curb weight: 1,319 kg Rear Leg Room: 906 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Max cargo capacity: 434 L Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,706 kg Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Wireless Mirroring

