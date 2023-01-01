$29,908+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
EX - Low Mileage
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
13,225KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10473267
- Stock #: AK1007
- VIN: 3KPF34AD2NE436356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN: We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Compare at $31104 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $29908!
This 2022 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2022 Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact and surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this 2022 Forte was built to perform, not conform. For a break from the sameness, check out this 2022 Forte.This low mileage sedan has just 13,225 kms. It's radiant red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is EX. Stepping up to this EX steps up the woah! Featuring style additions like chrome trim and aluminum wheels, tech additions like wireless charging, a heated steering wheel for comfort, and an advanced safety suite including blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and driver alert monitoring this EX is a great choice. Additional features include a bumping infotainment system with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth streaming. Heated seats and air conditioning ensure your comfort while remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and a handy rearview camera offer endless convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Heat Ducts
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Interior air filtration
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Front Head Room: 985 mm
Rear Head Room: 952 mm
Overall Length: 4,640 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,298 mm
Curb weight: 1,319 kg
Rear Leg Room: 906 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Max cargo capacity: 434 L
Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,706 kg
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
