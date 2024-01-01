Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2022 Kia Forte

43,340 KM

Details

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte

EX

12020119

2022 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,340KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD8NE522450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,340 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2022 Kia Forte