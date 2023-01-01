Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2022 Kia Seltos

16,704 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Kia Seltos

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10827888
  2. 10827888
  3. 10827888
  4. 10827888
  5. 10827888
  6. 10827888
  7. 10827888
  8. 10827888
  9. 10827888
Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
16,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAAXN7245664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P23067
  • Mileage 16,704 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2022 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Kia Seltos EX 16,704 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GL SOLD AS-IS WHOLESALE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Hyundai Accent GL SOLD AS-IS WHOLESALE 179,198 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Telluride KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Kia Telluride KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 48,762 KM $47,499 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos