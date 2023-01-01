$31,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
EX
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
16,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAAXN7245664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P23067
- Mileage 16,704 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
2022 Kia Seltos