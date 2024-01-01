Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2022 Kia Sorento

72,767 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Used
72,767KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDLF4NG081318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D25130A
  • Mileage 72,767 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828

