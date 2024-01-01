$35,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
2022 Kia Sorento
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,767KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDLF4NG081318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # D25130A
- Mileage 72,767 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Kia Sorento