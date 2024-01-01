Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2022 Kia Sportage

45,596 KM

Details Description Features

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
EX PREMIUM S

EX PREMIUM S

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

45,596KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC0N7977020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P24009
  • Mileage 45,596 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

2022 Kia Sportage