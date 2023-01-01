$44,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-829-5628
2022 KZ Connect
C272FK
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9848387
- Stock #: KZconnect
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # KZconnect
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 KZ Connect is a 27' lightweight travel trailer that sleeps 5. This model is in immaculate condition.
Features include:
- 3/8" fully walk-on roof decking
- LED exterior lighting
- outside entertainment prep (EXT 100V & cable outlets)
- Stabilizer jacks
- 30 Amp Service
- 13,500 BTU A/C with RV Airflow System
- 3 burner range w/ 21" stainless steel oven
- 8 CU FT Gas/Electric Refrigerator w/temperature controls
- Stainless Steel Microwave
- Linoleum throughout
- Roof vent in bath
- King bed with hidden storage
- Flip up entry step
- Front power jack
- Climate package (heated, insulated and enclosed underbelly)
- Live edge dinette table
- Kitchen Skylight
- Electric Fireplace
- Theater seating with cupholders
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.