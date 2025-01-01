$25,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda MX-3
GT l Clean Carfax l No accidents l Like New
2022 Mazda MX-3
GT l Clean Carfax l No accidents l Like New
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,570 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived, Mazda’s first fully electric vehicle, combining head-turning style, premium craftsmanship, and zero-emissions performance. This vehicles comes fully loaded with advanced tech, safety features, and sustainable interior materials. Vehicle is in mint condition, like new, one previous owner, clean carfax.
Key Features: Premium interior w/ cork & eco-friendly materials l Power-adjustable heated front seats w/ memoryBose® l Mazda Connect infotainment w/ 8.8” display l Head-Up Display l 360° View Camera l Adaptive LED Headlights l Wireless Apple CarPlay l Android AutoPower l Moonroof l Dual-Zone Climate Control l 18" Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399
Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628