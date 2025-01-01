Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just Arrived, Mazda’s first fully electric vehicle, combining head-turning style, premium craftsmanship, and zero-emissions performance. This vehicles comes fully loaded with advanced tech, safety features, and sustainable interior materials.  Vehicle is in mint condition, like new, one previous owner, clean carfax.  </p><p>Key Features: Premium interior w/ cork & eco-friendly materials l Power-adjustable heated front seats w/ memoryBose® l Mazda Connect infotainment w/ 8.8” display l Head-Up Display l 360° View Camera l Adaptive LED Headlights l Wireless Apple CarPlay l Android AutoPower l Moonroof l Dual-Zone Climate Control l 18 Alloy Wheels. </p><p>Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE </p><p>Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca </p><p>Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399</p><p>Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2022 Mazda MX-3

13,570 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda MX-3

GT l Clean Carfax l No accidents l Like New

Watch This Vehicle
12744174

2022 Mazda MX-3

GT l Clean Carfax l No accidents l Like New

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12744174
  2. 12744174
  3. 12744174
  4. 12744174
  5. 12744174
  6. 12744174
  7. 12744174
  8. 12744174
  9. 12744174
  10. 12744174
  11. 12744174
  12. 12744174
  13. 12744174
  14. 12744174
  15. 12744174
  16. 12744174
  17. 12744174
  18. 12744174
  19. 12744174
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,570KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DRADB9N0101392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived, Mazda’s first fully electric vehicle, combining head-turning style, premium craftsmanship, and zero-emissions performance. This vehicles comes fully loaded with advanced tech, safety features, and sustainable interior materials.  Vehicle is in mint condition, like new, one previous owner, clean carfax.  

Key Features: Premium interior w/ cork & eco-friendly materials l Power-adjustable heated front seats w/ memoryBose® l Mazda Connect infotainment w/ 8.8” display l Head-Up Display l 360° View Camera l Adaptive LED Headlights l Wireless Apple CarPlay l Android AutoPower l Moonroof l Dual-Zone Climate Control l 18" Alloy Wheels. 

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS 148,204 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL 161,266 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO 73,868 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2022 Mazda MX-3