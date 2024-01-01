Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

66,321 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

66,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J4UA81NZ601774

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,321 KM

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
