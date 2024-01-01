$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # OP4758A
- Mileage 40,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Red 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT PHEV |GT | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | PHEV |GT | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC 1-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
548-490-3809