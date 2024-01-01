Menu
Red 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT PHEV |GT | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | PHEV |GT | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC 1-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

40,474 KM

Phev GT

Phev GT

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
40,474KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J2VA71NZ606881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4758A
  • Mileage 40,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Red 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT PHEV |GT | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | PHEV |GT | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC 1-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
1 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander