$50,008+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$50,008
+ taxes & licensing
12,443KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR3DF6NC247158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DK5318A
- Mileage 12,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, HUD, Wireless Charging, Sunroof!
SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN: We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Compare at $52008 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $50008!
On the highway or the scenic route, this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder does it with style. This 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2022 Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2022 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2022 Pathfinder.This low mileage SUV has just 12,443 kms. It's pearl white tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This Pathfinder Platinum trim adds top of the line comfort features such as a heads up display, Bose Premium Audio System, wireless AppleCarplay and Android Auto, heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, and heated second row captains chairs. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, a 120V outlet, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Hud, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $337.55 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. (Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. / Total Obligation of $70211 ). See dealer for details.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome surround
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bose premium audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Window grid and fixed antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Tumble forward rear seats
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Rear captain chairs
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Clock: In-radio display
HUD
LED Lights
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 902 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Head Room: 976 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,676 kg
Front Head Room: 1,046 mm
Wheelbase: 2,900 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,545 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 2,098 kg
Overall height: 1,800 mm
Overall Length: 5,020 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,126 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Width : 1,978 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
6 USB ports
3rd Row Head Room : 961 mm
Rear Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
NissanConnect Services w/6 month free trial
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,280 L
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
Rear Shoulder Room : 1,515 mm
Front Hip Room : 1,482 mm
3rd Row Leg Room : 712 mm
3rd Row Hip Room : 1,187 mm
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
2022 Nissan Pathfinder