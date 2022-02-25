Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Nissan Qashqai

10 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3 Bay Auto Sales

519-581-1239

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Qashqai

2022 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD

Location

3 Bay Auto Sales

338 Mill St., Kitchener, ON N2M 3R7

519-581-1239

  1. 8328861
  2. 8328861
  3. 8328861
  4. 8328861
  5. 8328861
  6. 8328861
  7. 8328861
  8. 8328861
  9. 8328861
  10. 8328861
  11. 8328861
  12. 8328861
  13. 8328861
  14. 8328861
  15. 8328861
  16. 8328861
  17. 8328861
  18. 8328861
  19. 8328861
  20. 8328861
  21. 8328861
  22. 8328861
  23. 8328861
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8328861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand new vehicle! All prices plus HST and License Fee only!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 3 Bay Auto Sales

2017 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 92,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150
 94,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2022 Honda Pilot
 12 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email 3 Bay Auto Sales

3 Bay Auto Sales

3 Bay Auto Sales

338 Mill St., Kitchener, ON N2M 3R7

Call Dealer

519-581-XXXX

(click to show)

519-581-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory