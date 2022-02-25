$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
3 Bay Auto Sales
519-581-1239
2022 Nissan Qashqai
2022 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD
Location
3 Bay Auto Sales
338 Mill St., Kitchener, ON N2M 3R7
519-581-1239
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
10KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8328861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Brand new vehicle! All prices plus HST and License Fee only!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 3 Bay Auto Sales
3 Bay Auto Sales
338 Mill St., Kitchener, ON N2M 3R7