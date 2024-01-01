Menu
Account
Sign In
Boulder Gray Pearl 2022 Nissan Rogue S S EDITION | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | S EDITION | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2022 Nissan Rogue

38,012 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,012KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT3AB4NC671427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Boulder Gray Pearl 2022 Nissan Rogue S S EDITION | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | S EDITION | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford Focus Titanium 159,523 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED V6 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2008 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED V6 212,970 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS 139,530 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Rogue