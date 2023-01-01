$66,988+ tax & licensing
$66,988
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel 12"NAV/ALPINE
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,988
+ taxes & licensing
17,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10121115
- Stock #: 55086
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT4NN432597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,218 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4