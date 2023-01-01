Menu
2022 RAM 1500

19,435 KM

Details Description Features

$66,988

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Rebel 12"NAV/ALPINE

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19,435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121118
  • Stock #: 55101
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT0NN446934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition like new. No accidents. Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque. Electronic shift–on–demand transfer case. Power adjustable pedals. Remote start. Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop. Heated steering wheel. Sport performance hood. Full–Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus. Class IV hitch receiver. Former daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

