$58,999+ tax & licensing
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
39,266KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10213755
- Stock #: UK2145A
- VIN: 1C6SRFVT9NN196851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,266 KM
Vehicle Description
SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN: We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,266 kms. It's flame red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. Stepping up to this Ram 1500 Sport is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, black exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, LED fog lights, and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and 4G LTE. Additional features include a power driver's seat with heated front seats, power adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power pedals
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Warning
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Liftgate window: Power
Electric power steering
Wheel Diameter: 20
Wheel Width: 9
Chrome door trim
Chrome center console trim
Chrome dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg
TOUCHSCREEN
Max cargo capacity: 1,940 L
Curb weight: 2,439 kg
Manual child safety locks
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,971 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
5 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
4G LTE
Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Overall Width: 2,085 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,148 mm
Overall Length: 5,916 mm
Wheelbase: 3,670 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
