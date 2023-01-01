2022 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 0 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10476051

10476051 Stock #: 55199

55199 VIN: 1C6SRFVT5NN457277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,056 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.