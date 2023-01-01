Menu
2022 RAM 1500

25,056 KM

Details Description Features

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Sport Level 2

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

25,056KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10476051
  • Stock #: 55199
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT5NN457277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new condition. 1 Owner no accident barely used trade in. Class IV hitch receiver. Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Power adjustable pedals. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

