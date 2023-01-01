$57,999+ tax & licensing
$57,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
Sport Level 2
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,999
+ taxes & licensing
25,056KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10476051
- Stock #: 55199
- VIN: 1C6SRFVT5NN457277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new condition. 1 Owner no accident barely used trade in. Class IV hitch receiver. Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Power adjustable pedals.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4