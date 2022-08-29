Menu
2022 RAM 1500

10,358 KM

Details Description Features

$74,999

+ tax & licensing
$74,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Limited Pano Roof

2022 RAM 1500

Limited Pano Roof

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,999

+ taxes & licensing

10,358KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9276013
  • Stock #: 54904
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT1NN188058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 54904
  • Mileage 10,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible like new condition. Save thousands. No accidents or scratches. Dual–Pane Panoramic Sunroof. 22X9.0 Polish/Painted Whls w/Inserts. Body–Colour Bumper Group. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. Full Speed Fwd Collision Warn Plus. 12 inch touchscreen with navigation/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Power deployable running boards. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

