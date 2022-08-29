2022 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 3 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9276013

9276013 Stock #: 54904

54904 VIN: 1C6SRFHT1NN188058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 54904

Mileage 10,358 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.