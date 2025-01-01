Menu
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

64,822 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

12625902

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

Motoring Trendds of Canada

934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6

519-749-5266

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,822KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT0NG425001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,822 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Motoring Trendds of Canada

Motoring Trendds of Canada

934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6
