Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>4X4 5.7L V8 HEMI! CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE! BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED! </span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! </span></pre>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

71,890 KM

Details Description Features

$33,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express Quad Cab 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12964928

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express Quad Cab 4x4

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1757717404
  2. 1757717404
  3. 1757717404
  4. 1757717405
  5. 1757717404
  6. 1757717406
  7. 1757717405
  8. 1757717405
  9. 1757717405
  10. 1757717405
  11. 1757717403
  12. 1757717402
  13. 1757717404
  14. 1757717404
  15. 1757717405
  16. 1757717402
  17. 1757717404
  18. 1757717402
  19. 1757717405
  20. 1757717405
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,890KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23473
  • Mileage 71,890 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 5.7L V8 HEMI! CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE! BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box 22,884 KM $36,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express Quad Cab 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express Quad Cab 4x4 71,890 KM $33,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway Cube Van *16FT UNICELL BOX* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway Cube Van *16FT UNICELL BOX* 87,773 KM $49,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2022 RAM 1500 Classic