$72,900+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Laramie Night Edition| 8 Ft Box | Diesel | No Accidents
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,810 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ram 2500 Laramie Night Edition Diesel – 8-Foot Box – No Accidents!
6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel | Night Edition | 8-Foot Long Box | Clean Carfax – No Accidents
Work-ready and luxury-packed — this 2022 Ram 2500 Laramie Night Edition is the full package! Loaded with top-end features, powered by the legendary 6.7L Cummins Diesel, and backed by a no-accident history, it’s ready for your toughest jobs and your weekend getaways.
Highlights You’ll Love:
6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
8-Foot Long Box – Haul more, work smarter
Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group – built tough for Canadian winters
Night Edition Package – Blacked-out styling, 20" Black Aluminum Wheels, Black Badging, Gloss Black Grille
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl exterior – a premium, powerful look
Advanced Safety and Driver Confidence:
Blind-Spot Monitoring and Cross-Path Detection
Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist System
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Electronic Stability Control, Trailer Sway Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake Assist
Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System and Security Alarm
Heavy-Duty Towing and Work Features:
Class V Hitch Receiver with 4- and 7-Pin Wiring
Tow Hooks and Trailer Light Check
Instrument Panel-Mounted Auxiliary Switches
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Dampened Tailgate and Remote Tailgate Release
Clearance Lamps
Luxury and Tech Inside:
Uconnect 5 with 8.4” Touchscreen – Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer – Premium Sound
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers and Automatic High-Beam Headlamps
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Remote Start and Proximity Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Built to Tow. Built to Last. Built to Impress.
With an 8-foot box, no accident history, full Night Edition styling, and all the high-end creature comforts, this Ram 2500 Laramie Diesel doesn’t just meet expectations — it smashes them.
Call now to set up a test drive — trucks like this are hard to find and harder to keep in stock!
Experience heavy-duty luxury. Experience the 2022 Ram 2500 Laramie Diesel.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
