<html><body><p data-end=322 data-start=125> <strong data-end=203 data-start=128>2022 Ram 2500 Laramie Night Edition Diesel – 8-Foot Box – No Accidents!</strong> <br data-end=209 data-start=206 /> <strong data-end=240 data-start=211>6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel</strong> | <strong data-end=262 data-start=245>Night Edition</strong> | <strong data-end=286 data-start=267>8-Foot Long Box</strong> | <strong data-end=322 data-start=291>Clean Carfax – No Accidents</strong></p><p data-end=604 data-start=324>Work-ready and luxury-packed — this <strong data-end=399 data-start=360>2022 Ram 2500 Laramie Night Edition</strong> is the full package! Loaded with top-end features, powered by the legendary <strong data-end=499 data-start=476>6.7L Cummins Diesel</strong>, and backed by a <strong data-end=540 data-start=517>no-accident history</strong>, it’s ready for your toughest jobs <em data-end=581 data-start=576>and</em> your weekend getaways.</p><p data-end=637 data-start=606> <strong data-end=634 data-start=608>Highlights You’ll Love</strong>:</p><ul data-end=1017 data-start=638><li data-end=707 data-start=638><p data-end=707 data-start=640><strong data-end=669 data-start=640>6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel</strong> with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li data-end=757 data-start=708><p data-end=757 data-start=710><strong data-end=729 data-start=710>8-Foot Long Box</strong> – Haul more, work smarter</p></li><li data-end=831 data-start=758><p data-end=831 data-start=760><strong data-end=794 data-start=760>Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group</strong> – built tough for Canadian winters</p></li><li data-end=945 data-start=832><p data-end=945 data-start=834><strong data-end=859 data-start=834>Night Edition Package</strong> – Blacked-out styling, 20" Black Aluminum Wheels, Black Badging, Gloss Black Grille</p></li><li data-end=1017 data-start=946><p data-end=1017 data-start=948><strong data-end=979 data-start=948>Diamond Black Crystal Pearl</strong> exterior – a premium, powerful look</p></li></ul><p data-end=1067 data-start=1019> <strong data-end=1064 data-start=1023>Advanced Safety and Driver Confidence</strong>:</p><ul data-end=1385 data-start=1068><li data-end=1126 data-start=1068><p data-end=1126 data-start=1070><strong data-end=1095 data-start=1070>Blind-Spot Monitoring</strong> and <strong data-end=1124 data-start=1100>Cross-Path Detection</strong></p></li><li data-end=1179 data-start=1127><p data-end=1179 data-start=1129><strong data-end=1177 data-start=1129>Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist System</strong></p></li><li data-end=1216 data-start=1180><p data-end=1216 data-start=1182><strong data-end=1214 data-start=1182>ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera</strong></p></li><li data-end=1320 data-start=1217><p data-end=1320 data-start=1219><strong data-end=1251 data-start=1219>Electronic Stability Control</strong>, <strong data-end=1277 data-start=1253>Trailer Sway Control</strong>, <strong data-end=1300 data-start=1279>Hill Start Assist</strong>, <strong data-end=1318 data-start=1302>Brake Assist</strong></p></li><li data-end=1385 data-start=1321><p data-end=1385 data-start=1323><strong data-end=1360 data-start=1323>Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System</strong> and <strong data-end=1383 data-start=1365>Security Alarm</strong></p></li></ul><p data-end=1433 data-start=1387> <strong data-end=1430 data-start=1391>Heavy-Duty Towing and Work Features</strong>:</p><ul data-end=1750 data-start=1434><li data-end=1489 data-start=1434><p data-end=1489 data-start=1436><strong data-end=1462 data-start=1436>Class V Hitch Receiver</strong> with 4- and 7-Pin Wiring</p></li><li data-end=1535 data-start=1490><p data-end=1535 data-start=1492><strong data-end=1505 data-start=1492>Tow Hooks</strong> and <strong data-end=1533 data-start=1510>Trailer Light Check</strong></p></li><li data-end=1587 data-start=1536><p data-end=1587 data-start=1538><strong data-end=1585 data-start=1538>Instrument Panel-Mounted Auxiliary Switches</strong></p></li><li data-end=1627 data-start=1588><p data-end=1627 data-start=1590><strong data-end=1625 data-start=1590>Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4</strong></p></li><li data-end=1668 data-start=1628><p data-end=1668 data-start=1630><strong data-end=1666 data-start=1630>Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle</strong></p></li><li data-end=1726 data-start=1669><p data-end=1726 data-start=1671><strong data-end=1692 data-start=1671>Dampened Tailgate</strong> and <strong data-end=1724 data-start=1697>Remote Tailgate Release</strong></p></li><li data-end=1750 data-start=1727><p data-end=1750 data-start=1729><strong data-end=1748 data-start=1729>Clearance Lamps</strong></p></li></ul><p data-end=1784 data-start=1752> <strong data-end=1781 data-start=1755>Luxury and Tech Inside</strong>:</p><ul data-end=2255 data-start=1785><li data-end=1887 data-start=1785><p data-end=1887 data-start=1787><strong data-end=1823 data-start=1787>Uconnect 5 with 8.4” Touchscreen</strong> – Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot</p></li><li data-end=1944 data-start=1888><p data-end=1944 data-start=1890><strong data-end=1926 data-start=1890>9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer</strong> – Premium Sound</p></li><li data-end=2014 data-start=1945><p data-end=2014 data-start=1947><strong data-end=1984 data-start=1947>Heated and Ventilated Front Seats</strong> | <strong data-end=2012 data-start=1987>Heated Steering Wheel</strong></p></li><li data-end=2058 data-start=2015><p data-end=2058 data-start=2017><strong data-end=2056 data-start=2017>Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory</strong></p></li><li data-end=2135 data-start=2059><p data-end=2135 data-start=2061><strong data-end=2095 data-start=2061>Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers</strong> and <strong data-end=2133 data-start=2100>Automatic High-Beam Headlamps</strong></p></li><li data-end=2179 data-start=2136><p data-end=2179 data-start=2138><strong data-end=2177 data-start=2138>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong></p></li><li data-end=2255 data-start=2180><p data-end=2255 data-start=2182><strong data-end=2198 data-start=2182>Remote Start</strong> and <strong data-end=2253 data-start=2203>Proximity Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</strong></p></li></ul><p data-end=2518 data-start=2257> <strong data-end=2310 data-start=2260>Built to Tow. Built to Last. Built to Impress.</strong><br data-end=2313 data-start=2310 />With an <strong data-end=2335 data-start=2321>8-foot box</strong>, <strong data-end=2360 data-start=2337>no accident history</strong>, full <strong data-end=2392 data-start=2367>Night Edition styling</strong>, and all the high-end creature comforts, this <strong data-end=2466 data-start=2439>Ram 2500 Laramie Diesel</strong> doesn’t just meet expectations — it <em data-end=2512 data-start=2503>smashes</em> them.</p><p data-end=2623 data-start=2520> <strong data-end=2623 data-start=2523>Call now to set up a test drive — trucks like this are hard to find and harder to keep in stock!</strong></p><p data-end=2703 data-start=2625><strong data-end=2703 data-start=2625>Experience heavy-duty luxury. Experience the 2022 Ram 2500 Laramie Diesel.</strong></p></body></html>

2022 RAM 2500

49,810 KM

$72,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500

Laramie Night Edition| 8 Ft Box | Diesel | No Accidents

12460150

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie Night Edition| 8 Ft Box | Diesel | No Accidents

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$72,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,810KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5KL1NG318022

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,810 KM

4x4
