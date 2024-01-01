Menu
Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,541KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1K61BK5NU060153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55365
  • Mileage 23,541 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Toyota Camry