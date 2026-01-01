Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Camry

159,221 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE

Watch This Vehicle
14455504

2022 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 14455504
  2. 14455504
  3. 14455504
  4. 14455504
  5. 14455504
  6. 14455504
  7. 14455504
  8. 14455504
  9. 14455504
  10. 14455504
  11. 14455504
  12. 14455504
  13. 14455504
  14. 14455504
  15. 14455504
  16. 14455504
  17. 14455504
  18. 14455504
  19. 14455504
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
159,221KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4t1c31ak8nu044415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,221 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2022 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE 159,221 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL l Mint Condition l Clean Carfax l No Accidents for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GL l Mint Condition l Clean Carfax l No Accidents 67,060 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird 2dr Conv w/Hardtop for sale in Kitchener, ON
2002 Ford Thunderbird 2dr Conv w/Hardtop 86,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2022 Toyota Camry