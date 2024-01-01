$24,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Low Km, Auto, A/C, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Key Less, Certified, Push Starter, Perfect Driving condition, None Smoker, No Rust, No Pets, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing
519-829-5628