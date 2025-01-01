Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Winter tire pkg included

Here comes a desirable Toyota Corolla LE upgrade package with all the right options! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the fuel efficient 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory long range remote start, blind-spot monitoring, wireless charger, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, cloth seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C!
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$25,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2022 Toyota Corolla

65,452 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

12398973

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,452KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4398
  • Mileage 65,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Winter tire pkg included

Here comes a desirable Toyota Corolla LE upgrade package with all the right options! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the fuel efficient 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory long range remote start, blind-spot monitoring, wireless charger, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, cloth seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C!
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$25,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2022 Toyota Corolla