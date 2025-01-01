Menu
2022 Volkswagen Atlas

96,656 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Highline No Accidents | AWD | Retired Daily Rental

13257212

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Highline No Accidents | AWD | Retired Daily Rental

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,656KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2BE2CA8NC229086

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,656 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

2022 Volkswagen Atlas