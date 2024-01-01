Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED!<br /><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!<span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></span></pre>

2022 Volkswagen Taos

70,937 KM

Details Description Features

$26,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1726267172
  2. 1726267173
  3. 1726267172
  4. 1726267171
  5. 1726267172
  6. 1726267173
  7. 1726267172
  8. 1726267172
  9. 1726267170
  10. 1726267171
  11. 1726267170
  12. 1726267171
  13. 1726267170
  14. 1726267171
  15. 1726267169
  16. 1726267169
  17. 1726267172
  18. 1726267171
  19. 1726267172
  20. 1726267172
  21. 1726267170
  22. 1726267172
  23. 1726267172
  24. 1726267171
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,937KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 70,937 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Pedestrian Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Hatchback *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Hatchback *HEATED SEATS* 95,731 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 *LEATHER-SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 128,512 KM $25,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred *HEATED SEATS* 75,364 KM $21,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Taos