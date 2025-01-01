$26,299+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition l Clean Carfax
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$26,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, clean inside and out, runs and drives really well. 2 previous owners, very well serviced, never been in accident. Will be sold with a second set of alloy wheels and tires. With its exclusive blackout styling, sporty stance, and refined German engineering, this Tiguan delivers a driving experience that feels both premium and athletic. AWD making it ideal all year around, retains good value.
Key Features & Tech
2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth, strong, and fuel-efficient performance
4MOTION All-Wheel Drive – Confident grip in every season and condition
Digital Cockpit – Fully digital driver display with customizable views
8” Touchscreen with App-Connect – Apple CarPlay & Android Auto standard
Heated Seats + Heated Steering Wheel – Comfort for Canadian winters
Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for front passengers
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start – Convenience made simple
Power Liftgate – Easy loading and unloading
Advanced Safety Suite
Adaptive Cruise Control l Blind Spot Monitoring l Lane Assist l Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking l Rear Cross Traffic AlertWhy buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
Vehicle Features
