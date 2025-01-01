Menu
2023 Acura RDX

24,246 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Acura RDX

Platinum Elite A-Spec No Accidents | Low Kms | AWD

12923699

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,246KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8TC2H87PL802470

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,246 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec No Accidents | Low Kms | AWD
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

2023 Acura RDX