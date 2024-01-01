Menu
LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, LOADED! 

Cadillac Smart System includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Park Assist, Safety Alert Seat, Teen Driver, Rear Seat Reminder, and MORE! 

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! 

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2023 Cadillac XT4

56,857 KM

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT4

Luxury AWD *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS*

2023 Cadillac XT4

Luxury AWD *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS*

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,857KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 23188
  • Mileage 56,857 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, LOADED!

Cadillac Smart System includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Park Assist, Safety Alert Seat, Teen Driver, Rear Seat Reminder, and MORE!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Emergency Braking

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2023 Cadillac XT4