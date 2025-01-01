$12,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer
Aluminum Tandem Axle
2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer
Aluminum Tandem Axle
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Stock # 5245a
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2023 Canadian Trailer Company pre-owned 7x14 cargo trailer
Includes:
- 7'6 height
- 35k Dropped Axles
- Jump Door
- Zinc Bar Locks
- Heavy Duty Rear Ramp Door (3000lb capacity)
- Translucent Roof
- E- track
- Mesh Step at jump door
Vehicle Features
Warranty
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ES,5 Speed,Key Less,Alloys,Certified,Heated Seats 200,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CAN Value Package,Wheelchair-accessible,Revability 110,000 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT l Mint Condition l Clean Carfax l No Accidents 120,437 KM $9,399 + tax & lic
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer