2023 Canadian Trailer Company pre-owned 7x14 cargo trailer

 

Includes:

- 7'6 height
- 35k Dropped Axles
- Jump Door
- Zinc Bar Locks
- Heavy Duty Rear Ramp Door (3000lb capacity)
- Translucent Roof
- E- track
- Mesh Step at jump door

2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing
Aluminum Tandem Axle

12652443

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Stock # 5245a
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2023 Canadian Trailer Company pre-owned 7x14 cargo trailer

 

Includes:

- 7'6 height
- 35k Dropped Axles
- Jump Door
- Zinc Bar Locks
- Heavy Duty Rear Ramp Door (3000lb capacity)

- Translucent Roof
- E- track
- Mesh Step at jump door

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

