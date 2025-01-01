2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>2023 Canadian Trailer Company pre-owned 7x14 cargo trailer</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>Includes:</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- 76 height<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; />- 35k Dropped Axles<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; />- 48 wide Man Door with Bar Lock (drivers side)<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; />- Heavy Duty Rear Ramp Door</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- Translucent Roof<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; />- E- track<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; />- Mesh Step at man door</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- Transition Flap</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- Black Aluminum Wheels</p>

2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer

Aluminum Tandem Axle

Watch This Vehicle
12652446

2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer

Aluminum Tandem Axle

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12652446.735041199?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=32955
  2. 12652446
  3. 12652446
  4. 12652446
  5. 12652446
  6. 12652446
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Stock # 5353a
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2023 Canadian Trailer Company pre-owned 7x14 cargo trailer

 

Includes:

- 7'6 height
- 35k Dropped Axles
- 48" wide Man Door with Bar Lock (driver's side)
- Heavy Duty Rear Ramp Door

- Translucent Roof
- E- track
- Mesh Step at man door

- Transition Flap

- Black Aluminum Wheels

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle 0 $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle 0 $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi RVR ES,5 Speed,Key Less,Alloys,Certified,Heated Seats for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ES,5 Speed,Key Less,Alloys,Certified,Heated Seats 200,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer