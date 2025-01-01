2023 Chevrolet Blazer

Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGER, POWER TAILGATE, BOSE STEREO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! <br /><br />Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Side Blind-Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Park Assist, and MORE!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

49,811 KM

Details Description Features

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

LT V6 AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Watch This Vehicle
12635064

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

LT V6 AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1749748698
  2. 1749748698
  3. 1749748699
  4. 1749748700
  5. 1749748700
  6. 1749748698
  7. 1749748698
  8. 1749748697
  9. 1749748697
  10. 1749748696
  11. 1749748695
  12. 1749748696
  13. 1749748696
  14. 1749748697
  15. 1749748696
  16. 1749748696
  17. 1749748697
  18. 1749748698
  19. 1749748695
  20. 1749748698
  21. 1749748694
  22. 1749748696
  23. 1749748697
  24. 1749748696
  25. 1749748693
  26. 1749748697
  27. 1749748697
  28. 1749748699
  29. 1749748697
  30. 1749748700
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,811KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23385
  • Mileage 49,811 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGER, POWER TAILGATE, BOSE STEREO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Side Blind-Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Park Assist, and MORE!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ *HEATED SEATS* 144,971 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* 49,811 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT AWD *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT AWD *HEATED SEATS* 38,135 KM $25,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2023 Chevrolet Blazer