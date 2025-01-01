Menu
***WE HAVE 6 IN STOCK!*** ONLY 54,000 KM! BACK-UP CAMERA! READY FOR WORK!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! 

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2023 Chevrolet Express 2500

54,389 KM

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Express 2500

Cargo 135"

13106969

2023 Chevrolet Express 2500

Cargo 135"

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,389KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 54,389 KM

Vehicle Description

***WE HAVE 6 IN STOCK!*** ONLY 54,000 KM! BACK-UP CAMERA! READY FOR WORK!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

