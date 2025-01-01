Menu
ONLY 38,000 KM! CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE! RUNNING BOARDS, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEAT, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, AND BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,614 KM

$48,950

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom TRAIL BOSS Crew Cab Z71 4x4

12857888

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom TRAIL BOSS Crew Cab Z71 4x4

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,614KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23434
  • Mileage 38,614 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 38,000 KM! CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE! RUNNING BOARDS, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEAT, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, AND BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Box Liner
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
$48,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500