2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,774 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner no accident trade in. Like new condition. Full sunroof with power front and fixed rear. Wireless charging pad. 360 Surround–View Camera. Safety sphere. Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
