1 owner no accident trade in. Like new condition. Full sunroof with power front and fixed rear. Wireless charging pad. 360 Surround–View Camera. Safety sphere. Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

17,774 KM

$58,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

17,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1GG6PR536815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,774 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner no accident trade in. Like new condition. Full sunroof with power front and fixed rear. Wireless charging pad. 360 Surround–View Camera. Safety sphere. Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Chrysler Pacifica