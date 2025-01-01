$34,750+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND 4x4 *SUNROOF*
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND 4x4 *SUNROOF*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,165KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 23261
- Mileage 15,165 KM
Vehicle Description
***JUST ARRIVED - PHOTOS COMING SOON!*** ONLY 15,000 KM! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA! CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE!
Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Blind Spot Information System, Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Auto High Beams, and MORE!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Pre-Collision Assistant
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
2023 Ford Bronco Sport