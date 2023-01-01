$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-576-7000
2023 Ford Explorer
ST TWIN PANEL MOONROOF | TECH PACKAGE | 2ND ROW BUCKETS | 6-PASSENGER
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10626054
- Stock #: 170080
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC6PGA46122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,969 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 10.1" LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen, 12 Speakers, 2 Additional Speakers, 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle, 3rd row seats: bench, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Credit, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 401A High Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & 2nd Rows Black Carpet Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound Sys/14 Speakers/HD Radio (DISC), Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21" Aluminum.
ST 3.0L EcoBoost V6 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Agate Black Metallic
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.