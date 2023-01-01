$87,000+ tax & licensing

2023 Ford Transit
250 Van High Roof 148-in. WB EL | Almost NEW!! | HIGH ROOF | EXTENDED LENGTH
3,136KM
Used
- Stock #: PFP-292
- VIN: 1FTBR3X81PKB01266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
High Roof
Extended Length
Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Steering Controls, AM/FM/Radio, Tinted Windows,
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2023 FORD TRANSIT 250 148"wb High Roof Extended Length is in NEW Condition!
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
